Pittsburgh Steelers' Chris Boswell named AFC special teams player of the month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been named the AFC special teams player of the month for September!

Boswell has been a key player for the Steelers through the early part of the season, helping lead the team to its 3-1 record.

In Boz we trust 🫡



Chris Boswell has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September 📝: https://t.co/n9AQy4Q4U3 pic.twitter.com/Ilgfw9dPkl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 3, 2024

During the Steelers' opening game against the Atlanta Falcons, Boswell scored all 18 of the team's points, making six field goals on six attempts. Three of those field goals were from 50 yards or longer.

The Steelers then went to Denver to face the Broncos and Boswell was perfect again in the team's 13-10 victory, making two field goals on two tries from 22 yards and 53 yards.

Boswell's first missed field goal of the season came during the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Chargers at Acrisure Stadium, but he did add two more field goals from 30 yards and 38 yards to his season resume.

Last week against the Colts, the Steelers came up short in a 27-24 loss, but Boswell added a 50 yard field goal to the mix for the team.

In total this season, Boswell has made 11 of his 12 field goal attempts and is perfect on six extra point tries.