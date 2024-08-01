Steelers bring back linebacker Markus Golden on a one-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar face is returning to the Steelers defense for the upcoming season.

The Steelers announced on Thursday morning they have signed linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract.

Golden spent last season with the Steelers and he recorded 20 tackles, with 14 of those tackles being solo stops, four sacks, six tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery. Golden's four sacks put him third on the Steelers behind only T.J. Watt's 19 and Alex Highsmith's seven.

The 2024 campaign will be Golden's 10th in the NFL and across nine seasons spent with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers, he's recorded 220 solo tackles, 68 tackles for loss, and 51 sacks.

He set a career-high 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2016 across 16 games, starting only 3 of them.

In order to make room for Golden, the Steelers waived linebacker David Perales.

The Steelers will be back in action today at Saint Vincent College and will head under the lights on Friday at Latrobe High School for their annual Friday Night Lights practice.

We've got a full schedule and all the other details fans need to know about this year's training camp right here!