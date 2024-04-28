Steelers agree to terms with five undrafted free agents following the conclusion of 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT (KDKA) - Now with the NFL Draft behind us, the Steelers' work isn't done just yet.

The team announced on Saturday that they signed five undrafted free agents.

They include West Virginia University cornerback Beanie Bishop, Georgia running back Daijun Edwards, Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, Charlotte linebacker Julius Welschof, and Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon.

Bishop played one season with the Mountaineers and recorded 67 tackles with 54 of them being solo stops on top of four interceptions across 13 starts. He was named All-Big 12 Conference first team.

Edwards, a running back out of Georgia, played in 51 games for the Bulldogs and in that time he had 390 carries for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2023 he started 10 games and appeared in 12 and led the Bulldogs in rushing with 165 carries and 880 yards. Finally, his 13 rushing touchdowns ranked second on the team, fifth in the SEC, and 22nd across the nation.

Plumlee, the quarterback from Central Florida played 52 collegiate games and started 33 of them. Overall he completed 464 of 760 passes for 5,838 yards, and 34 touchdowns. Last season, Plumlee recorded 2,271 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Linebacker Windmon played 41 collegiate games with UNLV before he ultimately transferred to Michigan State where he played for two seasons. In 11 games with the Spartans, he recorded 64 tackles, and 23 of them were solo stops. That also included 12.5 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles, and an interception.

Welschof's 2023 season was a short one due to injury, only appearing in four games for Charlotte. He started his career at Michigan, playing 35 games, and in 2022 he appeared in all 14 games.

