Steel City High School Football Showcase kicking off on Pittsburgh's CW and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ready or not, high school football is back!

Bob Pompeani, Rich Walsh, Josh Taylor, and the KDKA Sports team have always brought you a ton of area matchups -- but now there's even more!

This season you can catch a local game every Friday night as the Steel City High School Football Showcase will be live on Pittsburgh's CW and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh.

Starting on August 25th, we're bringing you some of the best action from the WPIAL with Friday night high school football for 10 straight weeks, on Pittsburgh's CW and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh!



FULL SCHEDULE OF GAMES: https://t.co/TNcY0mEILn pic.twitter.com/ta4aE6XkjR — KDKA (@KDKA) July 5, 2023

Matt Farago will be doing the play-by-play and he says he's excited about the new venture.

"I'm really looking forward to just being able to showcase the big teams and the big names, but also doing like, 1A games and a fan choice week," Farago said. "We're going to be able to showcase maybe, teams that we don't typically see."

The action starts tonight when Blackhawk squares off with Beaver Falls at Geneva College!

To tune into the action and watch live, click here!