How to Watch: Beaver Falls Tigers vs. Blackhawk Cougars High School Football Game Week 0
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steel City High School Football Showcase starts Friday night as the Beaver Falls Tigers take on the Blackhawk Cougars at Geneva College.
There are multiple ways to watch the action during the high school football season.
Tune into each game by watching the video player above, our live player on the KDKA app, by finding CBS News Pittsburgh on the CBS News app, Paramount Plus, and on Pluto TV, as well as on Pittsburgh's CW at 7 p.m. every Friday night throughout the season.
Here is the 10-week Steel City High School Football Showcase schedule:
- 8/25 - Blackhawk vs. Beaver Falls (@ Geneva College)
- 9/1 - Mt. Lebanon vs Bethel Park
- 9/8 - South Fayette @ Montour
- 9/15 - Franklin Regional @ Gateway
- 9/22 - Thomas Jefferson @ Belle Vernon
- 9/29 - West Mifflin vs Avonworth
- 10/6 - FANS VOTE WEEK
- 10/13 - Penn Hills vs. Central Catholic (@ West Mifflin High School)
- 10/20 - Bishop Canevin vs. OLSH (@ Moon Area High School)
- 10/27 - Aliquippa @ Central Valley
