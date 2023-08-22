How to Watch: Beaver Falls Tigers vs. Blackhawk Cougars High School Football Game Week 0

KDKA-TV and CBS News Pittsburgh to air 'Steel City High School Football Showcase' this fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steel City High School Football Showcase starts Friday night as the Beaver Falls Tigers take on the Blackhawk Cougars at Geneva College.

There are multiple ways to watch the action during the high school football season.

Tune into each game by watching the video player above, our live player on the KDKA app, by finding CBS News Pittsburgh on the CBS News app, Paramount Plus, and on Pluto TV, as well as on Pittsburgh's CW at 7 p.m. every Friday night throughout the season.

Here is the 10-week Steel City High School Football Showcase schedule: