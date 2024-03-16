Steel City Con returns to Monroeville as convention center remains open

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The wildly popular Steel City Con will remain in Monroeville following the announcement that the Monroeville Convention Center will remain open.

Related: Monroeville Convention Center to remain open, local leaders announce

In a Facebook post, convention officials have announced that the three-day fan expo will run from April 12 through April 14, 2024. Two other conventions will occur at the event center later this year, both slated for Aug. 9-11 and Dec. 6-8, 2024.

In addition to Steel City Con - April 12-14, 2024, Steel City Con has decided to remain at the Monroeville Convention... Posted by Steel City Con on Friday, March 15, 2024

The Monroeville Convention Center was to be closed and transformed into a Hobby Lobby. Still, after learning of the closure, local officials said they worked to tell Hobby Lobby and Oxford Development Company how important the convention center is to the community.

The two companies agreed it was best to pursue termination of the Hobby Lobby lease.

Monroeville and state leaders will come together at a later date and develop a long-term plan to give Monroeville some control over the building.