Longtime state Rep. Tony DeLuca dies at age 85

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Longtime state Rep. Tony DeLuca died Sunday at age 85.

DeLuca was battling lymphoma, a disease he had beat twice before, according to a release on his website.

DeLuca represented the 32nd Legislative District for nearly 40 years, covering Penn Hills, Verona, the majority of Plum and most recently Oakmont.

He sponsored over 100 pieces of legislation in the 2021-2022 session, his website said, and instead of retiring to enjoy his "golden years," he continued to serve. He got his start in politics in Penn Hills, where he's lived for over 60 years.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa tweeted a statement, calling DeLuca a "decades-long friend" and "mighty warrior," praising his work to ensure affordable health insurance for Pennsylvanians.

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of a dear friend, colleague, and mentor, Representative Tony DeLuca. Tony has been a decades-long friend of me and my family, and I had tremendous respect for his advocacy for his home communities of Penn Hills and Verona. (1/3) — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) October 10, 2022

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald also issued a statement, saying he was saddened by DeLuca's passing.

"He was always thinking about what is best for the working men and women in his beloved Penn Hills," Fitzgerald said.

"His work ethic was rewarded election after election as the people of his district knew he was always working for them. His annual picnic in Penn Hills Park was always a highlight of the political season and was attended by Governors, US Senators, and national and statewide figures."

The Pennsylvania Democrat party tweeted a statement, wishing DeLuca's friends and family condolences.

DeLuca's office will be closed the rest of the week, reopening Oct. 17.

He leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, according to his website.