State police announce arrest of suspect in Fayette County stabbing

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is now in custody in relation to a deadly stabbing that happened in Fayette County.

According to state police, Sylvester Conaway stabbed Shawn Hriscisce early on Thursday morning.

The two were at a home on Hilltop Avenue in Redstone Township when they got into an argument that then led to a stabbing on the porch.

Conaway is now in the Fayette County Jail charged with criminal homicide.