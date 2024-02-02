Watch CBS News
State police announce arrest of suspect in Fayette County stabbing

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is now in custody in relation to a deadly stabbing that happened in Fayette County. 

According to state police, Sylvester Conaway stabbed Shawn Hriscisce early on Thursday morning. 

The two were at a home on Hilltop Avenue in Redstone Township when they got into an argument that then led to a stabbing on the porch. 

Conaway is now in the Fayette County Jail charged with criminal homicide. 

