One man dead in Fayette Co. stabbing
GRINDSTONE, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man is dead following a stabbing in Fayette County.
State Police were called to the area of Hilltop Lane just before midnight on Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the porch, who died from his injuries.
State Police have identified the man as 24-year-old Shawn Hriscisce.
It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the stabbing.
State Police are handling the investigation and are expected to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. the Uniontown barracks with the latest information.
