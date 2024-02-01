One man dead in Fayette Co. stabbing

GRINDSTONE, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man is dead following a stabbing in Fayette County.

State Police were called to the area of Hilltop Lane just before midnight on Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the porch, who died from his injuries.

One person was killed and another was injured in a double stabbing along Hilltop Lane on January 31, 2024 in Grindstone, Pa. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

State Police have identified the man as 24-year-old Shawn Hriscisce.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the stabbing.

State Police are handling the investigation and are expected to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. the Uniontown barracks with the latest information.