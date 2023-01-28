Watch CBS News
National News

State Farm, Progressive refusing to cover certain Hyundai, Kia models

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State Farm, Progressive refusing to cover certain Hyundai, Kia models
State Farm, Progressive refusing to cover certain Hyundai, Kia models 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some Kia and Hyundai owners will have a hard time getting insurance.

State Farm and Progressive are not writing new policies on certain vehicles in some markets. 

The problem is that some models of vehicles are too easy to steal.

Affected vehicles include those manufactured between 2015 and 2019 that don't have immobilizers to prevent the vehicle from starting if a key is not present.

Both companies said the decision only applies to new policies, and existing policyholders can continue renewing their insurance.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.