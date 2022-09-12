Watch CBS News
Local News

Stair climb at the South Park Fairgrounds honors the lives lost on 9/11

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fire departments climb South Park Fairground steps
Fire departments climb South Park Fairground steps 00:41

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - On Sunday, several fire departments gathered at the South Park Fairgrounds to honor first responders who died on September 11, 2001. 

Participants in the "Memorial Stair Climb" went over 110 stories, some in full firefighter gear. 

It's the same climb that 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day through the World Trade Center. 

"We're raising several thousands of dollars and 100-percent of the proceeds are going to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation which is given to the families of those who are lost in the line of duty," said Library Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Guerriero. 

Despite the rain, organizers said they were happy with the turnout. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 4:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.