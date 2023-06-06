Stabbing victim in Tarentum remembered as 'good man'

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A family in Tarentum is on a search for answers.

They said their beloved brother and friend was stabbed to death Sunday evening, and as far as they know, the suspect is on the run.

Leah Baczynski, the stabbing victim's sister, said, "I want people to know that my brother was innocent. He was a good man. He wasn't for the streets. He wasn't none of that. He minded his business. He had two to three friends."

Baczynski said Sunday was the last time she saw her 26-year-old brother, Tommy Baczynski, alive. She told KDKA-TV on Monday that he left the house with a friend but never made it back.

Witnesses told her there was a fight at the home her brother was visiting on Davidson Street. Tommy Baczynski apparently tried to break it up when he was allegedly stabbed several times in the torso.

A friend rushed him to the hospital where he died before he could be life-flighted.

"She checked his heart and there was a lot of fluids building up. She tried to drain it but it wasn't enough. It was filling back up," Leah Baczynski told KDKA-TV about the discussion she had with a staffer at the hospital.

She said her brother's suspected stabber is known to the family and the situation allegedly stemmed from a domestic incident involving the suspect and Tommy's friend.

Having already lost both of her parents, Leah Baczynski said she is unsure how to heal from this but said justice is a start.

"I want you to turn yourself in. I want to end it. I want justice. I want peace," she said.

According to the family, there has been a tremendous response from the community. In the first 16 hours that their fundraiser was live, they raised enough money to cover cremation. The rest will help cover a memorial service that the family is organizing.