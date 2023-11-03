Parishioners line up to see St. Jude's arm at Pittsburgh-area church

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park opened, there was already a line of Catholic faithful eager to see and touch a holy relic many say has the power to heal.

At 1 p.m., the veneration of the arm of the first-century saint began. The sacred relic traveled all the way from the Vatican to the Pittsburgh area.

Terry Krznar was near the front of a line that grew with each passing moment. She said her faith compelled her to be there, saying, "It's not often we get to see these relics, so it means a lot to me."

Krznar was one of the many people who stood in line to see what the church says is part of the arm of St. Jude. The relic was found by accident during a church renovation in Rome in the 1800s.

"They took the top off the altar and they looked inside and saw this relic," Father Joe Carr at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church told KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti.

Placed in a hand-carved reliquary, the sacred bones stayed in the Vatican until now. Father Carlos Martins, the relics pilgrimage manager, says this is a rare opportunity.

"This is the first time that this relic has left Italy and it has come at this time because St. Jude is the patron saint of hope," Martins said.

For the Catholic church, this object is priceless -- so much so that a heavy security presence was on hand to guard it. While considered sacred, Father Martins says a relic is not to be worshiped in and of itself.

"To venerate a relic is to take nothing away from the worship of God. Because we don't worship the relic, we highly exult it, we highly respect it," Martins said.

But relics, including this one, are said to have healing and faith-strengthening powers.

Adrienne Marzka-Zillhaver says she's here for a pilgrimage and whatever divine benefit might come through being in the presence of St. Jude's arm.

"I'm praying for my son right now, who really needs a lot of prayers and a lot of help. Good or bad, whatever comes out of it, it's for the will of God," she said.

If you are interested in viewing the relic or taking part in the veneration, you have two opportunities to go and see it. The times are posted on the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh's website and it's currently touring the country.