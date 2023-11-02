Saint Jude's arm coming to Pittsburgh on tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Saint Jude's arm is coming to Pittsburgh as part of a tour across the United States.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says the relic is encased in a wooden reliquary shaped like an arm imparting a blessing. It's the first time it has left Italy.

The sacred relic will be at Saints John and Paul Church on Wexford Bayne Road in Sewickley on Friday and Saint Thomas à Becket Church on Gill Hall Road in Jefferson Hills on Saturday. Both events will last from 1-10 p.m., and the full schedules can be found on the diocese's website.

"We are truly blessed to be one of the cities where people may pray for the intercession of Saint Jude in the presence of his relic," said Bishop David Zubik in a news release. "Saint Jude is known as the 'Apostle of the Impossible' and we welcome this outreach by our worldwide Church to bring comfort, hope and healing to all."

The relic is currently touring the U.S., most recently stopping in Ohio. It'll travel through Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York and New Jersey, and a website with information about the tour says other states will be added regularly.

The diocese says Saint Jude was one of the 12 apostles and Jesus' cousin. He was martyred while preaching across the Middle East and became the patron saint of hopeless causes, the diocese says.

Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic Church, announced a pilgrimage of the arm from September to May of next year. Treasurers of the Church says Saint Jude's body was buried in the place of his martyrdom but was transferred to Rome. Several centuries ago, his arm was removed and placed in the reliquary.

The diocese says long lines and standing-room-only crowds were reported by other cities on the tour. Police will help with traffic.