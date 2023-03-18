Spring arrives early at 2023 Spring Flower Show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Spring started a few days early here in Pittsburgh.

The Spring Flower Show opened at Phipps Conservatory Saturday morning, and KDKA's Chris DeRose was there to take in this exhibit that is a delight for all the senses.

Now, technically, spring is not for another day or so, but at Phipps Conservatory, spring has already sprung.

It's called the Five Senses of Splendor, and this year's Spring Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory is just that.

Everywhere you look, there are beautiful things to see, hear and feel. And the smells are so wonderfully powerful you can almost taste the perfumed air.

Donna John said that they have over 45,000 bulbs planted this year and that all you have to do is look around and feel spring.

"Each room has been different. The color combinations are specially designed so that you see all of the colors of spring. And not just one section here and one section there. It's all together," John said.

The beautiful flowers attracted over 100 people to the Conservatory Saturday in just its first hour of being open.

Mike and Crystal Lash told KDKA that they made it to Phipps this morning on a rare 'date' day without their kids, but they admitted that they are going to come back and bring the whole family.

"Yeah, we were actually just saying that we can't wait to bring our daughter back. We think she would love the fountain over there," Crystal Lash said.

It truly is a relaxing place, and the sights, sounds, and smells will put you at ease.

