South Side shooting captured on video concerns business owner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting on the South Side over the weekend. One man was taken to a hospital after being hit by the gunfire.

Bullet holes could be seen in the brick outside the South Side Barber Shop between 15th and 16th Street on East Carson Street. It has several cameras outside that caught the whole incident.

"Looked like some sort of disagreement happened," barber shop owner J.C. said.

According to Pittsburgh police, this was all around 2:15 Saturday morning. As what appears to be an argument continues, the SUV takes off, crashes, then shots go flying.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a shooting on the South Side over the weekend. After this black SUV crashes, the driver appears to start shooting. This was East Carson Street between 15th and 16th. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Wqj88OoyZm — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 1, 2023

"It was just wild, wild west out there," J.C. said, describing the shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the arm, leg and stomach near 16th and Bingham Street. The victim was given aid until medics took him to a hospital for surgery. He was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported as dozens of people ran for cover.

"There are more and more problems. There's no real deterrent. Guys are coming down here and doing whatever they want," J.C. said.

He wants more police presence in the neighborhoods. He feels if officers are around, there is less of a chance that someone will do something like this.

"I know that's a tough job to do but I feel like if you see more officers down here, it would be more of a deterrent," J.C. said about the situation on the South Side.

His business is doing about 50 percent of what it was pre-pandemic. Their recovery has been slow with incidents like the area saw last summer and now this happening near his shop.

"We're not doing the business we once did down here. We all have families to feed. This is not the environment for it," J.C. told KDKA-TV.

At this point, there is no word of any arrests or suspects. Police continue to investigate.