Man in critical condition following apparent drive-by shooting on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the South Side that left a man in critical condition.

According to public safety, around 2:15 a.m., police working in the area heard gunshots in the 1500 block of E. Carson Street.

Police then found a man who had run to S. 16th and Bingham streets after he had been shot in the arm, leg, and stomach.

Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived and took the man to the hospital.

He was taken into surgery and is in critical condition.

No one else was injured but damage was reported to another vehicle.

Police believe the shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details