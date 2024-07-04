South Park Wave Pool reopens on Fourth of July after renovations

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The South Park Wave Pool has officially reopened for the summer after many renovations.

Since 1977, the South Park Wave Pool has been a community favorite.

Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the reopening in the holiday sun and were surprised to see their county executive at the pool.

"When I heard she was coming to South Park, I thought, 'Wow, she's coming to my town.' I'm very happy to see her,'" said South Park resident Ray Sanchas.

Sara Innamorato and others from county parks gave out free popsicles and fun items to pool-goers to beat the heat.

"It feels so exciting," Innamorato said. "Not only is it Fourth of July, so everyone's here enjoying the day off, celebrating America, but they're also celebrating the reopening of the South Park Wave Pool. It has a new liner, people love the feel of it on their feet."

The restoration of the pool by the Allegheny County Parks Department included structural repairs to the pool walls and floors as well as replacing drains, filters and piping.

"We are so invested in making sure that we are pouring money and resources into our parks programming because they are for everyone and we want to make sure that every Allegheny County park is a quality park and has a lot to offer all of the residents," Innamorato said.