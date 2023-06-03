South Park High School student steps up to help classmate during graduation ceremony

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - It's a story that will surely send you into your weekend with a smile.

An incredible young lady made sure her friend didn't miss out on his big day during high school graduation.

Tina Ference's son Nick is on the autism spectrum and struggles socially.

At South Park High School's graduation, he started walking but then stopped once his name was called.

That's when his classmate Delanie while standing behind him in line, stepped up to help.

She gave up her own moment in the spotlight to guide him to where he needed to go in order to get his diploma.

Tina said that the young lady is a shining example of what acceptance and compassion look like.

We'd have to agree - and congrats to Nick, Delanie, and all of the class of 2023!