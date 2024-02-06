Watch CBS News
Local News

South Park Elementary Center principals dress up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to celebrate 100th day of school

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's Super Bowl and all eyes are on the couple known as 'Traylor' and in the South Park School District, two principals are definitely 'ready for it' and helped their students celebrate the 100th day of school!

Mr. Anthony "T.J." Trozzi and Mrs. Kelli Dellarose are known for helping students at the district's elementary center have fun, and this week, they took it to another level!

On the district's Facebook page, photos were shared of the principals helping greet students for the 100th day, even singing Taylor's hit song 'You Belong With Me' and using Travis Kelce's jersey number and Taylor's lucky number to give a quick math lesson!

Decked out as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Mrs. Dellarose and Mr. Trozzi serenaded students with Taylor's hit, "You...

Posted by South Park School District on Monday, February 5, 2024

Mr. Trozzi and Mrs. Dellarose even went from class to class and helped spark a dance party in the school! 

To celebrate the 100th Day of School this morning, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (aka Mrs. Dellarose and Mr. Trozzi) went from classroom to classroom serenading students with Taylor's hit "You Belong With Me" and sparking a quick dance party that our students truly enjoyed! #SPsoars

Posted by South Park School District on Monday, February 5, 2024

You may remember these two principals from late last year when they dressed up as real-life Elf on the Shelf characters to help students count down the days to holiday break!

Cheers to the two fun-loving principals for making school for their students as awesome as they can!

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 3:42 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.