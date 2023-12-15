South Park Elementary Center principals dressing up as Elf on the Shelf characters to help students count down to holiday break

South Park school principals dressing up as Elf on the Shelf characters to help students count down

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- You've surely heard of the Elf on the Shelf, but two principals in the South Park School District are taking it one step further by dressing up as the real-life versions to get students excited for the upcoming holiday break!

Mrs. Kelli Dellarose and Mr. Anthony "T.J." Trozzi are getting into the holiday spirit with a new scene every day, with each update posted on the district's Facebook page!

The district got things started last week when they announced that the Elementary Center's principal and assistant principal would be dressing up as a real life version of the popular Christmas household novelty to help students get ready for the holiday break.

Mrs. Kelli Dellarose and Mr. Anthony "T.J."Trozzi are getting into the holiday spirit and helping students count down to the upcoming holiday break by dressing up as Elf on the Shelf characters every day. South Park School District / Facebook

Since announcing that the two principals would be dressing up as real life Elf on a Shelf characters, there have been several updates throughout this past week on the district page.

From welcoming students at the morning drop-off....

Mrs. Kelli Dellarose and Mr. Anthony Trozzi welcome students to school while dressed up as real life Elf on the Shelf characters as part of helping kids get ready for the upcoming holiday break. South Park School District / Facebook

...to soaking up some early morning sun....

Mrs. Kelli Dellarose and Mr. Anthony Trozzi soak up some morning sun while dressed up as real life Elf on the Shelf characters as part of getting students excited about the upcoming holiday break. South Park School District / Facebook

....helping "lift" the spirits of students coming to school.....

Mrs. Kelli Dellarose and Mr. Anthony Trozzi stand in a scissor lift while dressed up as real life Elf on the Shelf characters as part of getting students excited about the upcoming holiday break. South Park School District / Facebook

and noting how many o-fish-al days were left until break....

Mrs. Kelli Dellarose and Mr. Anthony Trozzi go 'fishing' while dressed up as real life Elf on the Shelf characters as part of getting students excited about the upcoming holiday break. South Park School District / Facebook

....the two principals seem to be taking it all in stride and having as much fun with the project to make things as exciting as they can for students!

With five days left before students go on break for the Christmas holiday, stay tuned to the South Park School District's Facebook page to see what other type of scenes the two principals find themselves in!