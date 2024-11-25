Watch CBS News
SWAT called to South Fayette after sheriff's deputies try to serve eviction order

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A SWAT team was called to South Fayette after the Allegheny County Sherrif's Office said deputies had to "take positions of cover" while serving an eviction notice. 

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice along Oakridge Road in South Fayette when "the situation quickly deteriorated to the point where our deputies had to take positions of cover." 

kdka south fayette swat
A SWAT team was called to South Fayette after the Allegheny County Sherrif's Office said deputies had to "take positions of cover" while serving an eviction notice.  (Photo: KDKA)

Deputies called in help from the South Fayette police and Allegheny County police's SWAT unit. 

A section of Oakridge Road is closed and the sheriff's office is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

The sheriff's office declined to provide further details. 

