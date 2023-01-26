Sources: State police launch investigation surrounding cell phone of former Baden police chief

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — A new investigation is underway surrounding the cell phone of Baden's former police chief.

Baden Police Chief David Christner worked at the department for 21 years, but in December he officially retired. The move came after alleged sex videos surfaced of the chief while he was working.

Sources now say state police in Beaver County have launched an investigation. Sources say they are investigating who stole Christner's phone and disseminated emails, text messages, photos, and videos from that phone, which he reported stolen last year.

KDKA-TV obtained documents of the internal investigation from the borough. Sources say the alleged sex videos and pictures surfaced of Christner in uniform while working for the force. The alleged pictures and sex videos came to light after someone left a packet of information, including a USB drive, on the car of Baden Borough Council President Dave Trzcianka.

Shortly after, council hired a company to do an internal investigation, but before it was done Christner resigned on Nov. 14, 2022.

District Attorney David Lozier said his office isn't investigating because it is a borough issue, but sources say state police started an investigation after Christner told them his cell phone was stolen. Sources added that state police have begun interviewing people as part of their investigation, which has been going on for months. They are looking into the alleged distribution of pornography.

KDKA-TV reach out Wednesday to Christner, who did not return our calls.