Some Pittsburgh area residents are fed up with the difficulties that come with frequent snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Western Pennsylvania continues to get hit by snow this winter with several small events, and on Thursday in Butler County it brought out some honest feelings about the weather.

For Elvera Hebert, a fresh snowfall and frigid temps are out of the ordinary.

"It's been dreary. It's been horrible," said Hebert. "Something different, that's for sure."

She's from Lake Charles, LA, but has been living in western Pennsylvania for a few months, helping to transport workers on a construction job in the Cranberry area.

"Getting used to it," Hebert said.

On Thursday morning, as snow was coming down, she was taking the time to put air in the tires on her personal car. Once on the road, her headaches lie more with the cold than the snow.

"When it's harder, the snow is already melted and it's become ice, it makes it harder to you know maintain control and stuff on the highways," said Hebert.

For Mary Jo Follmer of New Sewickley Twp. it's not either or, she's just not a fan of winter.

"We've lucked out the last few years. We should have winter in Pennsylvania like this, this is normal weather," said Follmer.

It's true, this season we've had more snow than in recent years, and this time the ground wasn't bare, these fresh flakes added to a few inches already there.

"I have four-wheel drive and I was sliding," said Follmer.

As she made it through the day, Follmer was anxiously waiting for the weekend.

"I'm heading to Vegas on Saturday, so hopefully it will be a little warmer," said Follmer.

They're thoughts also on Hebert's mind, hoping Mother Nature will heat things up sometime soon.

"I'm ready to go home to the south that's all I can say," said Hebert.