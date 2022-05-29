Watch CBS News
Local News

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall hosting in-person Memorial Day ceremony

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Soldiers & Sailors hosting Memorial Day Service
Soldiers & Sailors hosting Memorial Day Service 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking ahead to Memorial Day, a special, in-person ceremony is taking place at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum.

There will be a service to honor fallen service members, Civil War reenactors, family-friendly activities, and more.

The event will be free and is open to the public.

It will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Memorial Day Closures

The city is also reminding people that all City of Pittsburgh offices and Citipark facilities including senior centers, recreation centers, and the Mellon Park Tennis Center will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Garbage collection is delayed one day for the entire week, as well.

PennDOT is also reminding people that all driver's license and photo centers for the holiday.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 9:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.