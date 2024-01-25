Sofía Vergara reveals why she and Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello divorced

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sofía Vergara has revealed the reason she and Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello got divorced last year.

In an interview published on Jan. 15 with El País, a daily newspaper in Spain, Vergara said they split because they disagreed about having children.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she told the newspaper.

Vergara and Manganiello, a Mt. Lebanon native and Carnegie Mellon University graduate, divorced last July. The two got married in November 2015, instantly becoming a Hollywood power couple.

When Manganiello and Vergara first publically commented on their divorce last summer, they said they "made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Sofía Vergara said in the interview. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with (his own) children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life."