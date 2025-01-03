Heavy snow is starting to blanket parts of the Pittsburgh area and western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heavy snowfall is starting to come down and blanket parts of the Pittsburgh area.

All of western Pennsylvania, as well as parts of Maryland, West Virginia, and Ohio are under either a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm warning.

The advisories and warnings are expected to remain in place through 10 a.m. on Saturday.

How much snow is expected to fall in the Pittsburgh area?

The National Weather Service says that it's likely most of the area will see anywhere from 2" to 5" of snowfall over a 24-hour period starting early Friday morning.

Northern parts of the area, including parts of Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer counties are expected to see isolated, lake effect snow squall bands.

Snow started to fall in the city of Washington early Friday morning. All of western Pennsylvania is under winter weather advisories or storm warnings through Saturday. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Early Friday morning, roads in the city of Washington were starting to become covered.

What schools are delayed or closed because of the weather?

Dozens of school districts and organizations have implemented delays ahead of the winter weather making its way across the Pittsburgh region.

A full list of impacted schools and organizations can be found here.

Who is responsible for plowing my roads?

Allegheny County has an interactive website that allows you to see who is responsible for cleaning your roads or streets.

Allegheny County's interactive 'Who Plows My Roads?' site shows the difference between state, county, and municipal responsibility for clearing roadways from snow and winter weather. Allegheny County

The site shows color-coded roads based on whether they are maintained by PennDOT, Allegheny County, local municipalities, or if they are privately maintained.

PennDOT also provides an online tracker via 511PA that allows you to track where the state's snow plows and salt trucks are.

HOV lanes closed on the Parkway North

PennDOT announced that the HOV lanes on I-279 north of the city of Pittsburgh will not be open for the morning rush hour and are expected to remain closed for the rest of the day. The lanes will reopen on Saturday to help with traffic leaving the city for the primetime Steelers-Bengals game.

Allegheny County Public Works deploying 30 salt trucks

The Public Works Department for the county says they will be providing around-the-clock coverage until the snow stops and until all the roads the county is responsible for maintaining are clear.

The department says it has just over 10,000 tons of salt in stock.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, add extra time for their trips, and be sure to leave space between their vehicles and the ones in front of them, and additionally asked to give salt trucks and plows on the road plenty of room.

City of Pittsburgh deploying 60 salt trucks overnight

Mayor Ed Gainey said Thursday that the city's Public Works crews are ready and will be working around the clock to keep the roads safe for everyone.

"We ask residents to do their part by giving our crews the space they need to work and avoiding parking on the streets when possible," Gainey said. "Let's all stay safe, plan ahead, and look out for one another during this winter weather."

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast

The biggest impact of snow for the morning commute will be felt south of Pittsburgh for people living along I-70. These communities may see up to 2" falling before noon. Pittsburgh totals will likely be around 1.5" through noon. Once school is letting out the best chance for snow will shift with snow squalls being heaviest north of the PA Turnpike.

While snow totals will be all over the place depending on who sees the brunt of snow squalls, an additional 2"-3" of snow will be possible overnight for places like New Castle and Oil City bringing their 24 hour snow totals close to 4"-5" of snow.

The highest totals will be recorded in westward facing slopes of the Ridges and Laurel Highlands where 24 hour snow totals should hit 6"-8". It should be an outstanding weekend for skiers at the ski resorts. Enjoy!