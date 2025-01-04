Snow showers and winter weather linger in Pittsburgh ahead of new system
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Across Western Pennsylvania, today's snowfall has been affected by Friday's snow squalls.
Cranberry Township saw 5" of snow and New Castle saw a little over 4". Snow showers are to continue through Pittsburgh and many counties and cities in the North and East above Pittsburgh through I-80.
WEATHER LINKS:
Lake Effect snow showers should dissipate going into Sunday and that could cause skies to partially clear in areas south and west of Pittsburgh but temperatures there will remain low in the teens.
A winter storm advisory is in effect for Greene, Fayette, eastern Westmoreland, Somerset, Monongalia, Preston, and Garrett counties starting at 1p.m. on Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday. These areas could face a winter storm warning and counties north towards Pittsburgh will see winter weather advisories.
Snowfall will start at midnight on Sunday along I-68 to I-70 corridors and will spread northeast through daybreak Monday towards the I-80 corridor. During this time snowfall is expected to have a range of 6-9" south of I-70, while 3-6" is expected for Pittsburgh through Indiana County. The snowfall should end by Monday evening but light snow showers will be expected on Wednesday.
