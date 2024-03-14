Small dog attacked by coyote in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A coyote attacked a small dog in the Mt. Washington area, Pittsburgh officials warned on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety put an alert from Animal Care and Control on X, formerly known as Twitter, alerting residents about the attack. Authorities didn't give any more details and it's unclear if the dog survived or had any injuries.

Public Safety reminded residents not to leave pet food or unsecured garbage outside, saying that removing food sources is the most effective way to keep coyotes away. Pittsburgh law requires residents to keep their trash in a can with a lid.

Pittsburgh Animal Care & Control is alerting the public of a coyote attack on a small dog in the Mt. Washington area.



In November, officials warned about an increase in coyote sightings around some parks.

A public service announcement from Animal Care and Control, Humane Action Pittsburgh and police tells residents that coyotes have lived in Pittsburgh for many years and while they're generally nocturnal and rarely seen, seeing one during the day isn't cause for alarm.

Coytoes that don't run away when encountering a person have likely become accustomed to people, Shannon Dickerson with Humane Action Pittsburgh said in the video. This usually happens when a coyote has been fed by people.

If you see a coyote that isn't afraid of humans, experts say to "haze," or scare, it. That means being loud and large by yelling and waving your arms.

Neighbors in nearby Green Tree have also been talking about an increase in coyote sightings.

"When they hear about one down the street or in the neighborhood, they're more apt to look for it," Game Warden Sgt. Matt Kramer told KDKA-TV in an interview last month.

Kramer said that doesn't mean there is any increase in the coyote population. He also wanted to clear up that coyotes aren't more aggressive in mating season, they're just hungry.

"Food resources are at their lowest point for any wildlife species, coyotes included, so from February to March it's a hard life out there in the woods," he said.

That means coyotes might expand their range to find food. Again, Kramer said it comes back to not leaving food that would attract wild animals outside.