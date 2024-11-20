Sleeping woman wakes up to find masked man standing over her bed in Pittsburgh-area home, police say

Sleeping Pennsylvania woman wakes up to find masked man standing over her bed, police say

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A sleeping woman woke up to find a masked man standing over her bed, police in Wilkinsburg said.

Some people in Wilkinsburg are learning through the Nextdoor app that something horrifying allegedly happened.

"I kinda thought it could be just some scared old people. But now that you confirmed it, I'm a little bit more worried," Alex Demand said.

Wilkinsburg police said a man wearing all black and a full-face mask and gloves entered a woman's home on South Trenton Avenue on Sunday in the early morning hours. Investigators said she woke up to him standing over top of her. He left after she screamed and kicked.

"It's a reality check. Just because there's a coffee shop and a bakery and big, fancy Victorian houses doesn't mean that this isn't reality," said Alyssa Potance.

On Tuesday in this same area on South Trenton Avenue, police said they got a call for someone attempting to open a resident's door. Investigators are now asking people to remain vigilant.

"We always lock our doors, but we've never had anything unusual happen. We think it's a pretty safe neighborhood, but you just never know," said Tom Daddesio.