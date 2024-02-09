Sinkhole nearly swallows utility repairing water main break in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A gaping sinkhole in Edgewood nearly swallowed a utility truck that was on the street repairing a water main break.

Video shows the massive water main break that happened along Washington Street in Edgewood.

"At 2 a.m. this morning, I looked outside and there was just a river in the street and it was flowing incredibly fast across the entire street so I called 911 to report it," said resident Carolyn Danckaert.

Danckaert says crews were on scene in minutes and shut the water off. It seemed as though repairs were underway so she and her husband went back to bed, only to awaken hours later to an enormous sinkhole that had formed underneath a utility truck in the middle of the street due to the water main break.

A gaping sinkhole in Edgewood nearly swallowed a utility truck that was on the street repairing a water main break. (Photo: Provided)

"It was a truck from the water utility. They had a lot of trucks in and out at first to try and get it but it wasn't until about 9 o'clock when the tow trucks and then everything else showed up to get it out of the hole," said resident Ryan Prendergast.

Crews restored water service late Friday morning but work to repair the sinkhole is still underway. The sinkhole has been filled and is surrounded by cones and caution tape.

While neighbors are concerned about Friday's events, they aren't surprised.

"This whole neighborhood seems to be having a lot of utility issues which is probably due to the age of the neighborhood and the age of our infrastructure," resident Aaron Smith said.

Washington Street is still closed to traffic. Crews are expected to be back out here tomorrow morning to continue the repair work.