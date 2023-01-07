Single-lane restrictions coming to Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you use Route 28, you'll see single-lane restrictions starting Monday.

The northbound side between the Highland Park Bridge and the Delafield Avenue exit will be down to a single lane through April.

The southbound side will be a single lane between Fox Chapel Road and the bridge over Center Avenue through mid-February.

The closures run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.