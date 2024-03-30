Showers, few storms roll through Pittsburgh region Saturday; Easter Sunday to remain dry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a soggy Saturday, we're watching for a few strong storms this evening off to our west into W. Va. and Ohio.

Daily average High: 55° Low: 35°

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m. Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None for now, but we are monitoring the chance for Monday night and Tuesday for potential heavy rain/flooding concerns and the potential for severe storms on Tuesday. Will likely issue this tomorrow when the latest data comes in.

AWARE: Dry for Easter then soggy start to April!

We'll dry out for Easter Sunday, but skies will remain cloudy, with temps hitting near 60 degrees. More rain returns later Sunday night and sticks around pretty much all week!

April begins on a wet note Monday, with the potential for heavy rain Monday, keeping us on alert for possible flooding concerns. We're also watching Tuesday for a potential First Alert Weather Day, depending on if our risk for severe storms holds together. We will keep you advised through the rest of the weekend but know Monday and Tuesday will be very wet at the very least.

Wednesday will bring more showers, with colder air behind a front threatening to bring some rain/snow showers late night into Thursday morning!

The Pirates home opener on Friday will be chillier, in the upper 40s, with a chance for a few showers lurking right now.

