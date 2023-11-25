Should you share a bed with your pet when you sleep?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It turns out it's normal if you cuddle with your cat or dog in bed.

The Mayo Clinic reports half of all adults sleep with their pets. But is it a really good idea?

Studies show pets help ease anxiety and depression and reduce stress levels, but doctors say it shouldn't come at the cost of your sleep.

You need an average of seven hours of sleep a night, and chances are your furry buddy will wake you up.

If that is happening and it's disrupting your sleep patterns, doctors say maybe it's time to buy them a bed of their own and keep it close to your bed.