Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.

Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.

The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.

If you know anything, give the state police a call.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:11 PM

