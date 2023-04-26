Shell holds virtual community meeting to address flaring concerns

MONACA (KDKA) - The Shell ethane cracker plant in Beaver County held a virtual community meeting on Tuesday night to address the flaring that's been a concern for those living nearby.

RELATED: Shell cracker plant alerts residents to 'elevated level of flaring' due to maintenance and repairs

Shell has said the flames from the burners are mostly shielded by the ground flares but there is potential for the light from the flames to reflect in the sky at times, like at night.

RELATED: Residents want answers about loud bang, orange glow at Beaver County Shell cracker plant

As for the elevated flare shooting in the sky, the company said it has to be high in order to keep workers safe.