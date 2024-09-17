Sheetz, QuikTrip both make donations after bet on Pirates-Royals series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz and QuikTrip will donate a combined $40,000 to charity after the Pirates-Royals series over the weekend.

The two convenience store chains bet $20,000 on the series, which QuikTrip dubbed "the inaugural C-Store Series." QuikTrip sponsors the Kansas City Royals, who wear a patch with the company's logo on their sleeves. The Pirates recently added a sponsorship to their uniforms after picking up a partnership with Sheetz in June.

Sheetz said if the Royals won, they'd donate $20,000 to the Royals Literacy League. If the Pirates won, QuikTrip would donate $20,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania. And while the Royals won two out of three, both convenience stores are making donations.

"Even though the Pirates lost this series, we're honored to support such a meaningful cause on behalf of QuikTrip," said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO at Sheetz.

"The Royals Literacy League is making a lasting impact on young students, and we're proud to contribute to their efforts. We are also grateful for the generous contribution from QuikTrip to Special Olympics Pennsylvania. We have been a major partner of Special Olympics for more than 30 years – helping to change lives and give people of all abilities the chance to compete."

QuikTrip corporate communications manager Aisha Jefferson said while they're happy to accept bragging rights, they still decided to donate $20,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania.