Sheetz opens 700th store

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Altoona-based Sheetz opened its 700th store this week.

The location opened on Tuesday in the Columbus, Ohio, area. To celebrate, the company said it donated a truckload of non-perishable food items and gave away a year of free Sheetz.

After 70 years, Sheetz, a family-owned and operated gas station and convenience store chain that started as a dairy store in Altoona, now has 700 stores with over 25,000 employees across six states, with plans to expand into Michigan with a store in Detroit in 2025.

"As a family, we are humbled to celebrate this remarkable milestone and are thankful to each and everyone of our employees, past and present, who have helped make this possible," said Travis Sheetz, Sheetz president and CEO. "Driven by a mission to constantly reinvent ourselves and put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business, I couldn't be more excited about the future and our path to 1,000 stores."

Last month, Sheetz announced plans for a $145 million distribution facility in Findlay, Ohio, to help with its expansion. It's expected to create over 700 jobs during the course of five years.