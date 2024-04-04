Pennsylvania-based Sheetz makes Fortune's list of best places to work

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Sheetz, a family-owned and operated company based in Pennsylvania, has made Fortune's list of best places to work in America.

For the 10th time in the past 11 years, Sheetz has ranked on Fortune's list of 100 best companies to work for. It comes in at No. 60 this time.

At the top of Fortune's list: Hilton, Cisco Systems, Nvidia, American Express and Synchrony Financial snagged the top five spots on the list.

Fortune says its Great Place to Work has been surveying employees around the world about their workplace experience for 30 years. The survey has 60 statements on a five-point scale and two open-ended questions. The survey asks about company leaders and whether employees feel respected, paid fairly, proud of their work and comfortable around their coworkers.

"As a family-owned and operated company, our priority is to ensure our employees know we appreciate and value them," said Sheetz CEO and president Travis Sheetz said. "Our team members are the face of our company in every community we serve. They represent what makes this company great and we are committed to offering them sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement."

Sheetz said it's currently looking to hire 2,220 employees. It recently held hiring events at all of its locations. The company says it offers a competitive pay and benefits package with medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan and vacation time as well as 12 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Sheetz was established in 1952 in Altoona and has grown to over 720 locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.