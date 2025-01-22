Sheetz partners with Fortnite to create exclusive map, contest for players

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sheetz, western Pennsylvania's iconic convenience store has partnered with the popular video game Fortnite for an epic collaboration that will allow players to make digital "Sheetz runs" for real money.

"Sheetz Run: Only Up!" is a custom map where Fortnite players worldwide can take their favorite characters and navigate through a massive gauntlet filled with their favorite Sheetz menu items.

Starting in a store parking lot, players enter the store and are launched into a world crafted entirely from Sheetz products.

"(Players) will jump over Made-to-Order sandwiches, climb mountains of crispy curly fries, take a dip in irresistible Boom Boom sauce, and swim through giant soda straws, all while racing toward victory in this wild, imaginative adventure," according to a press release from Umi Games.

Sheetz is one of the first convenience stores to have an exclusive map featured in the game.

To celebrate its launch, Sheetz is launching a month-long "Sheetz Run: Only Up!" challenge with a $25,000 prize pool.

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 23, Fortnite players can record their quickest runs and submit them to the Umi Games Discord server. The players with the 25 fastest "Sheetz runs" by the end of the challenge will split the prize pool.

"As a company, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our Sheetz Freakz and expand our reach," said Ryan Sheetz, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Supply Chain at Sheetz. "This opportunity allows us to amplify our brand to individuals worldwide and connect with a new generation of players, showcasing our brand in a fun, adventurous and immersive way. I can't wait to dive into this map with my character while snacking on some epic Made-To-Order food!"

"Bringing this game to life has been an exciting journey of creativity and collaboration. Partnering with an innovative brand like Sheetz has enabled us to design a uniquely fun and immersive map that players will absolutely love," said Tom Parry, President of Umi Games. "We've elevated the experience with comprehensive promotional support, spanning in-game features to Creator partnerships, ensuring we connect with next-gen audiences in the most engaging ways."

Fortnite remains a phenomenon after launching in 2017. It dominates the gaming industry with over 60 million daily active users and over 650 million registered players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

To access the map, launch Fortnite, click the "Search" icon, and enter 1426-4763-1925.

Interested gamers can find more information on the collaboration here.