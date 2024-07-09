Sheetz now delivers beer in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sheetz will now deliver beer to Pennsylvanians, the Altoona-based convenience store chain announced on Tuesday.

Sheetz is expanding its partnership with DoorDash so customers can now order beer from nearly 270 stores across the state.

The company partnered with DoorDash in 2021, providing on-demand delivery in Pennsylvania as well as Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. Now they're expanding to include beer.

Orders can be placed online or through Sheetz's app between 7 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. Monday through Saturday and between 9 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Sundays. Pennsylvania residents will have to verify their ages before they checkout.

"Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current alcohol sale laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy," the company said in a press release.

Sheetz was founded in 1952 in Altoona and has since grown to operate more than 700 stores with over 25,000 employees. When alcohol sales were expanded to Pennsylvania gas stations in 2016, Sheetz became the first convenience store in the state to sell wine.