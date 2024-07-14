Shannen Doherty, "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" star, dies at age 53

Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles on "Charmed" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at the age of 53. She had been battling cancer since 2015.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13th she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," said her publicist, Leslie Sloane, in a statement to CBS News. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2016, the cancer spread to her lymph nodes. In April 2017, she said the cancer, which had been treated with radiation, chemotherapy and a single mastectomy, was in remission, but in February 2020, she revealed that the illness had returned the year prior. At the time, she said it was stage four.

In June 2023, Doherty announced that the cancer had spread to her brain and was terminal. She shared the news in an emotional video update made while she underwent treatment.

Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait on Oct. 5, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

The Memphis native began acting as a child. Her most prominent role during this time was on "The Little House on the Prairie" television series, where she played the role of Jenny Wilder. Doherty was 11 at the time. She also acted in various movies and shows, including voice acting in the 1982 film "The Secret of Nimh" and working alongside Helen Hunt and Sarah Jessica Parker in 1985's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Her fame rose in the late '80s when she starred in "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

In 1990, "Beverly Hills, 90210" premiered, catapulting Doherty and co-stars like Jason Priestley and Luke Perry, who died in 2019, to global acclaim. Doherty was nominated for multiple awards for her role in the series before leaving the show in 1994, after its fourth season. She also appeared in the spin-off series "90210" in the early 2010s.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast - from left, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering - poses for a portrait on set in September 1991 in Los Angeles, California. Mark Sennet/Getty Images

Doherty later played one of the Halliwell sisters on "Charmed," with Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. Doherty directed several episodes of the show before departing in its third season.

In 2016, Doherty was awarded a Courage Award from the American Cancer Society at the organization's inaugural Giants of Science Gala. In her speech, Doherty thanked her doctors, other innovators in cancer treatment, and those who had supported her during her illness.

"I don't view it as me accepting the Courage Award for myself," Doherty said at the time. "I'm accepting the Courage Award on behalf of every single cancer patient out there because it takes a lot of courage."

Since receiving her first cancer diagnosis, Doherty has appeared in "Riverdale," the 2018 "Heathers" television series and the film "Hot Seat," among other projects. She also appeared in and co-produced the 2019 series "BH90210," a continuation of the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" franchise.

Doherty has been married three times. In 1993, she wed actor and comedian Ashley Hamilton. The couple divorced in 1994. In 2002, she married poker player Rick Salomon, but they had the marriage annulled after nine months in 2003. In 2011, she wed Kurt Iswarienko, a photographer, but the two separated in 2023. Doherty filed for divorce weeks before revealing her cancer had spread to her brain.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," her publicist told the Associated Press at the time.

In August 2023, Doherty said on Instagram that she was enjoying a "date night" with real estate agent Chris Cortazzo.

In September 2023, Doherty appeared at a 90s-themed convention in Tampa, Florida, alongside her "Beverly Hills, 90210" castmates for a panel. She received a standing ovation, talked about a podcast launching in November, and said she is in a "fight" for her life "every day."

"I think I am really great," she said.

Doherty has no children. She is survived by her brother, Sean Doherty.