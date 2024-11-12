Shane Gillis is coming to Pittsburgh. Here's what you need to know about his stand-up comedy tour.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Comedian Shane Gillis is set to embark on a 27-city tour that includes Pittsburgh.

The stand-up comedy star from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, will kick off "Shane Gillis Live" in January 2025, a global arena tour that will stretch across North America and Europe.

When is Shane Gillis coming to Pittsburgh?

He is scheduled to stop in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 17, 2025.

The tour is set to begin on Jan. 10, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. Gillis is also scheduled to make stops in Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Dublin; and London. The final stop of the tour is scheduled for June 28, 2025, in San Jose, California.

In October, Gillis brought his comedy tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. He is a fan of the Philadelphia sports teams and graduated from West Chester University.

How to get tickets for the Shane Gillis tour

An artist presale for tickets begins on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. local time, with a venue presale scheduled for Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on sale begins on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for the presale or find tickets on Gillis' website.

In 2019, Gillis was fired from "Saturday Night Live" after videos of him making racist, sexist and homophobic jokes surfaced. Gillis has since become a celebrity and a star in the comedy scene. He had a Netflix special and an eight-arena tour earlier this year. He also has a widely successful podcast, "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast," with comedian Matt McCusker.