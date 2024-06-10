Watch CBS News
Shane Gillis' comedy tour coming to Philadelphia for show at Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shane Gillis is bringing his comedy tour to Philadelphia. The stand-up comedian will be at the Wells Fargo Center for a show on Friday, Oct. 18. 

Tickets for the show, "Shane Gillis Live," will go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Gillis posted on his Instagram story that the presale for tickets will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday with the presale code: "SGLIVE."

Before his show in Philly, Gillis will have shows in Uncasville, Connecticut; Spokane, Washington; and Atlanta, Georgia at the end of August. 

Gillis is a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania native, which is just west of Harrisburg, but he has plenty of ties to the Philly region. He graduated from West Chester University and furthered his comedy career by performing at shows in Philadelphia, including at Helium Comedy Club on Sansom Street in Center City. 

Gillis is also a Philly sports fan and threw out the first pitch before a Phillies, Texas Rangers game in May. 

Texas Rangers v Philadelphia Phillies
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 22: Comedian Shane Gillis and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a photo before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on May 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Recently, Gillis released a new show called "Tires," on Netflix, which has already been renewed for season two. The show features Gillis working at an auto-repair chain "Valley Forge Automotive Center" with his cousin who is trying to revitalize the struggling business. 

"Tires" was written by Gillis, Steve Gerben and John McKeever. 

Gillis, who was fired from "Saturday Night Live" in 2019 after a video showed him using ethnic slurs, hosted the show earlier this year in February. 

