Shadyside bank closed after reported robbery, suspect apprehended

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A First National Bank in the Shadyside section of the city is closed until further notice after a bank robbery, according to Pittsburgh public safety. 

Police responded to reports of a bank robbery in progress at around 11:15 a.m. in the 6000 block of Centre Ave in Shadyside. 

A male suspect was apprehended immediately after exiting the bank by police. 

Pittsburgh police VCU detectives are investigating the incident. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 1:24 PM

