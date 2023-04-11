Shadyside bank closed after reported robbery, suspect apprehended
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A First National Bank in the Shadyside section of the city is closed until further notice after a bank robbery, according to Pittsburgh public safety.
Police responded to reports of a bank robbery in progress at around 11:15 a.m. in the 6000 block of Centre Ave in Shadyside.
A male suspect was apprehended immediately after exiting the bank by police.
Pittsburgh police VCU detectives are investigating the incident.
