PNC Bank in Shadyside robbed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a suspect after a PNC Bank in Shadyside was robbed on Monday.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank on Centre Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Police said he demanded money from a teller and said he had a weapon inside a plastic bag.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The PNC Bank on Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood was robbed on April 10, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

No one was injured.

Investigators said they're looking at all available video evidence. No arrests have been made yet.

Pittsburgh police's violent crime and crime scene units responded to the scene along with the FBI.