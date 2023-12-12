Watch CBS News
House explosion reported in Sewickley Heights

SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — A house has reportedly exploded in Sewickley Heights on Tuesday evening. 

The explosion happened at a house on Backbone Road. One person suffered severe burns.

In a Facebook post, the Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company told people to avoid the area. 

It is not clear if there are any other injuries. No other information was available. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 5:47 PM EST

