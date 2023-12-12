House explosion reported in Sewickley Heights

SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — A house has reportedly exploded in Sewickley Heights on Tuesday evening.

The explosion happened at a house on Backbone Road. One person suffered severe burns.

In a Facebook post, the Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company told people to avoid the area.

It is not clear if there are any other injuries. No other information was available.

