Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across Pittsburgh area through Sunday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With such beautiful conditions today around Pittsburgh, it may (or may not) be hard to believe that we have the potential for severe weather to roll through this evening.

Average High: 74° Average Low: 54°

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m. Sunset: 8:40 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: Posted today (Sunday) during the evening for potentially strong storms and tomorrow (Monday) for rain showers and thunderstorms.

AWARE: Tracking unsettled weather for the rest of the long weekend.

We are tracking a severe thunderstorm watch for all areas shaded in pink including Pittsburgh, Wexford, Grove City, Uniontown, Morgantown, and Indiana. This watch will last until 10 p.m., which means that these stronger storms are possible and we will wait for warnings to pop up as the precipitation gets closer.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

It is why we've made today a First Alert Weather Day, along with Memorial Day Monday, since the precipitation will be strong and intense at times. Be prepared for changing conditions as we go into the next 24 to 36 hours, as rain could put a damper on your plans for Monday.

As we get you ready for Monday, we are expecting rain showers and thunderstorms to pop through, and that could slow down the drive for you if you are headed back home after the holiday weekend or travel around town. Temperatures will not be as hot on Monday, but the humidity will be quite noticeable and sticky, so it will definitely feel like a warm summer day, even if temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

We are expecting rain to move through on Tuesday and Wednesday, with chances for thunderstorms on both days. Tuesday's rain will be very scattered in nature, with temperatures gradually cooling down. Once the cold front moves through on Wednesday, it will slice through the humidity, and rain showers will come to an end. The back half of the extended forecast looks great, with comfortable conditions on the way for Thursday and Friday and some comfortable warmth for next weekend.