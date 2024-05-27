Several Pittsburgh-area Memorial Day parades cancelled due to inclement weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several Memorial Day parades and activities throughout the Pittsburgh area have been cancelled due to inclement weather in today's forecast.

Heavy rain and storms are in the forecast with potential for flooding, damaging winds, or even an isolated tornado throughout the day.

Here are some of the boroughs and areas that have cancelled their planned parades and ceremonies.

Bethel Park

All ceremonies and the parade have been cancelled in Bethel Park.

ATTENTION: All Memorial Day ceremonies and the Memorial Day Parade in Bethel Park tomorrow have been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather. Posted by Municipality of Bethel Park on Sunday, May 26, 2024

Smithfield Borough

The borough said that a collective decision was made to cancel the parade and service out of safety for everyone.

Castle Shannon Borough

The Castle Shannon Borough Memorial Day parade has been cancelled, according to Police Chief Ken Truver.

The department thanked all of the event organizers despite the cancellation.

Elizabeth Borough

The parade and festivities in Elizabeth Borough have been cancelled. The VFW Post 7632 says that a makeup day has not yet been set.