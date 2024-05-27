Heavy downpours and storms possible for Memorial Day holiday throughout Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heavy rain and storms could be possible today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

ALERT: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy downpours leading to flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

AWARE: Storms could be possible south of Pittsburgh in the afternoon. Right now, there is no severe weather outlook. These past three days and the setup look worse than what tomorrow is. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday with showers.

This morning the line of storms moving in from the west are breaking up but we still have pockets of heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

This afternoon some storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail possible. Much of the region is looking at a 'marginal risk' for severe weather (1 out of 5) and excessive rainfall.

Stronger storms are expected to develop as they move east. Yes, there will be dry time and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s but have a backup plan in place to move things indoors.

Tuesday right now is not looking like a risk for severe weather but still in there as a possible First Alert Weather Day if models start to pick up on a severe weather threat.

We cool down Wednesday with showers and highs in the low 60s before things shape up for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

